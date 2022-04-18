Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary is leaving the job.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday his physician general, Dr. Denise Johnson, will take over leadership of the department.

Keara Klinepeter’s last day is Friday. She's been acting secretary since her predecessor, Alison Beam, left at the end of 2021.

Klinepeter has been deeply involved in the government’s handling of COVID-19, including as special advisor to the secretary and executive deputy secretary.

Johnson will also continue to serve as physician general.

