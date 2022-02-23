Harrisburg State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s highest court is breaking a partisan deadlock over a new map of congressional districts by selecting boundaries that broadly adhere to the current outlines of the state’s districts. The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision picked a 17-district map that had been proposed by a group of Democratic-aligned voters who sued last year in an effort to get the court involved. It's unlikely to create a big shift in the makeup of the congressional delegation, as the state loses a seat because of sluggish population growth. By one analysis, the map has eight Republican-leaning districts, six Democratic-leaning districts and three closely divided districts.

