Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out a statewide mask mandate for schoolchildren, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.

The state Supreme Court announced its decision on Friday, but the court didn't issue a full opinion that explains their reasoning.

The justices upheld a lower court decision that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization. 

The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.

