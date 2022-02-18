PA Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Lawyers will pack the courtroom of Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court, with most of them aiming to persuade justices to pick their clients’ preferred map of new congressional districts and reject a Republican-backed map recommended by a lower court judge.

Friday's oral arguments could take hours, with the primary election schedule bearing down. Political control in Washington is at stake, as courts and lawmakers in many other states hash out the boundaries of congressional districts to last through 2032.

Pennsylvania's Democratic-majority court must make the final decision on how to draw the state's congressional districts after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature deadlocked.

