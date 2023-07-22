HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate reached a new low of 3.8% last month, according to the state's Department of Labor & Industry (DLI).

In a press release Friday, the DLI noted that this rate was the Pennsylvania's lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for a single month dating back to January 1976. The rate in June was down from 4.3% in June 2022 – a decrease of 0.5% over the past year.

Among Pennsylvania's civilian labor force, resident employment rose by 10,000 and unemployment fell by 13,000 in June, according to the DLI. The number of residents looking for work also decreased – by 4,000 – last month.

According to the DLI, the number of non-agricultural jobs increased by 7,300 to reach a new record high of 6.13 million in June. In Pennsylvania, this was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level.

The national average unemployment rate was 3.6% in June.