COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

Some of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems are delivering a reality check after the state greatly expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Hospital officials say there’s not nearly enough vaccine to meet surging demand. Pennsylvania has expanded initial eligibility for the vaccine to include people age 65 and over as well as younger people with serious health conditions. Some 3.5 million people are now eligible to receive one of the two approved vaccines.

The slow vaccine rollout comes as Pennsylvania surpassed 20,000 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.