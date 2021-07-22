HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Democratic state representative from Delaware County is resigning amid charges of theft and other offenses over her use of campaign funds.
State Rep. Margo Davidson was released on her own recognizance after appearing in a Harrisburg district court courtroom on Thursday.
In a statement, she says she's taking legal responsibility “for improper record keeping” and expense reimbursements.
The attorney general’s office alleges she filed fraudulent expense claims with the House of Representatives and hindered a state prosecution by asking an unnamed witness to lie to investigators.