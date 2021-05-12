HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania residents struggling to make rent may be in for a reprieve, as a new assistance program is being introduced.
The state Department of Human Services urged Pennsylvanians on Wednesday who are behind on rental payments, having trouble paying rent, or landlords with tenants in this situation, to apply for new assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).
Last week, a judge on the United States District Court for D.C. struck down the CDC's nationwide postponement on evictions, established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This leaves many Pennsylvania renters vulnerable to losing their rentals.
The ruling is on hold as the United States Department of Justice appeals, but residential renters and landlords should not wait to pursue this critical, stabilizing assistance, according to the DHS.
“Last week’s ruling may create fear and uncertainty, but we need people to know that they are not alone in this," said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. "ERAP exists so that whenever the moratorium ends, we can all focus on our recovery from this crisis.”
ERAP is designed to distribute $569 million to Pennsylvania households through partnerships with local leaders. An additional $278 million in rental assistance was directly allocated to Pennsylvania’s largest counties by the federal government, making a total of $847 million available to support renters and landlords.
Households may be eligible for up to 12 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments.
To qualify for assistance, a household must be responsible to pay rent on a residential property and meet each of the criteria listed on the DHS website.
To apply to ERAP, the DHS website has all the information to apply online available on their website.
“This is our opportunity to invest in our long-term economic recovery, rally around each other, and help prevent a wave of evictions and homelessness that will create yet another public health crisis that could persist beyond this crisis,” said Acting Secretary Snead.