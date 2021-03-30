coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With Pennsylvania still vaccinating its most vulnerable population, Gov. Tom Wolf says that his administration is discussing when to make the COVID-19 shot more widely available and that he expects it to happen relatively quickly.

Providers under the state’s jurisdiction are supposed to schedule all currently eligible people who request a vaccine by Wednesday. Wolf said Tuesday that providers are on track to meet that goal, adding that Pennsylvania will soon be at a point where anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.

The state's coronavirus case numbers, however, are going the wrong way. New coronavirus infections have spiked more than 50% in the last two weeks.

