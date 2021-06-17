HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,305 acres on 30 farms in 19 counties on Thursday, investing more than $5.1 million in the future of agriculture through the state’s nation-leading Farmland Preservation Program.
The program says it preserves farms to protect them from future residential, commercial or industrial development. They represent targeted investments in the future of farming and food security in Pennsylvania.
“Each acre of preserved Pennsylvania farmland is an investment in the future. When farmers commit to land preservation, they are assuring a resilient food system for tomorrow, because their acres will always be available to produce food,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These farmers have resisted pressure to sell to developers and deserve our thanks for thinking of future generations.”
The 30 farms preserved Thursday are reportedly in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Dauphin, Cumberland, Erie, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Washington, Westmoreland counties.
These farms include crop, livestock, Christmas tree, and poultry operations.
Since the program began in 1988, it claims federal, state, county, and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,899 Pennsylvania farms, totaling 599,132 acres.
Reports say a few of the purchases made Thursday include The Carol Ann Bucar farm, The Richard C. and Kathleen Dietrich farm, The Kevin and Kelly Caldwell Farm #2, and the Brian and Heidi Geverd farm, also known as Goshenhoppen Farm.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, and investments in a secure future for Pennsylvania agriculture, visit their website.