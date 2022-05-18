PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler sided Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.

Under the order, the state Department of Transportation must stop all studies, right-of-way acquisitions, construction or work under any contracts, and put off any planned hearings, meetings or spending.

The lawsuit had been filed by Cumberland County and seven municipalities.

PennDOT could appeal the preliminary injunction to the state Supreme Court.

