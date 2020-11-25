HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results.
The ruling comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the state's winner of the presidential election.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the order from Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough could hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state’s 20 electors.
"To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:30 am via WebEx," according to the judge's order.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others are challenging approximately 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats. The people challenging the ballots filed a supplemental application for emergency relief shortly before midnight Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office is appealing the judge's decision to the state Supreme Court. Shapiro said in a Twitter post the judge's order does not impact Tuesday's appointment of electors.