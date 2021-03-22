Pennsylvania Sen. Mike Regan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator was in the hospital Monday after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident, his office said.

Sen. Mike Regan, a York County Republican, "sustained serious orthopedic injuries to his lower extremities" in a Sunday morning motorcycle accident, his office said.

Regan, 59, was recovering at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. His office said it would provide more information when it is available.

Regan is the former U.S. marshal for Pennsylvania's federal middle district and is in his second-term representing parts of Cumberland and York counties. He previously served two terms in the state House of Representatives.

