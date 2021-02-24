HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The chairs of Pennsylvania’s state Senate Education Committee are asking the Biden administration to waive this year’s requirement for school standardized testing because of the pandemic.
On Monday, the U.S. Education Department said it will not allow states to forgo federally required standardized testing in schools this year, but will give them flexibility to delay testing or hold it online during the pandemic.
The Biden administration also said states can apply to be exempted from certain accountability measures tied to the results.