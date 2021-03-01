HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania lawmakers met Monday to go over Gov. Tom Wolf's education budget, but talk of reopening schools dominated much of the hearing.
"This is setting our children back for years," said state Representative Rosemary Brown, R-Monroe and Pike counties, commenting on virtual and hybrid education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our children need to get back to school and we need to vaccinate our teachers to make this happen," she said during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on Gov. Tom Wolf's education budget in Harrisburg. "I still can't understand why we can't get it done when other states can get it done."
Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega did not say when schools might return to five-day instruction. He did offer "a strong, heartfelt apology" to students who have suffered and said the state will allow school districts to make most decisions at the local level.
There was also no answer on when vaccinations might be available for school staff. Teachers are not in the priority group for vaccinations based on Pennsylvania rules, nor is there any state requirement that they be inoculated.
"At the moment, what we have available to offer our schools to create conditions for safety is really to rely on mitigation efforts" such as wearing masks and social-distancing, Noe said.
Noe added that the Wolf administration is committed to moving back to in-person instruction, and that the education gap during the pandemic "is not something that can be just made up in a matter of months." The department will provide school districts with educational materials to try to compensate for time lost to the pandemic.
Zach Mako, R-Lehigh and Northampton counties, suggested that private and parochial schools have found a way to keep students in class full time.
"Do you think that the private schools have a higher proportion of students back in in-person learning than the public schools?" he asked.
The state does not have data on private schools, he was told. Deputy Secretary Matthew Stem said the size of a school plays a role in reopening safely.
Wolf's budget would add more than $1 billion in spending on public schools and change the state income tax from a flat 3.07% to a maximum 4.49%, based on income and exemptions. Wolf, a Democrat, will have to work with Republican majorities in the House and Senate to approve a spending plan that aims to raise taxes on high-income Pennsylvanians.
The governor's plan did not meet a favorable reception from the opposition Monday.
"Increasing taxes on people in Pennsylvania in the middle of a pandemic, even though we're making great progress, is not the time to be raising taxes, somebody's taxes by 46%," Stan Saylor, R-York County and chairman of the committee, said late in the hearing.
Peter Schweyer, D-Allentown, said he welcomed the budget as an attempt to help urban schools, including the Allentown School District. He said some Allentown students attend a school that was built in 1871, an apparent reference to Harrison-Morton Middle School.
Allentown and other districts have to deal with antiquated schools, Schweyer said. After Deputy Secretary Danielle Mariano went over Wolf's plan to spend more on buildings, Schweyer asked, "Do you think $1 billion is enough?"
"I think that it's difficult to quantify, what is enough," Mariano said.
John Lawrence, R-Chester County, objected to Wolf's proposed limits on funding for charter schools. Lawrence said Wolf has not used tools already available to him to demand accountability from charters, which are privately run but publicly funded.
Local superintendents, including Joseph Roy of the Bethlehem Area School District and Thomas Parker of the Allentown School District, have said Pennsylvania's charter school law does not hold the schools to the same standards as public schools, or safeguard public funds from abuse.
Chairman Saylor said some urban districts are looking for a bailout, though he said Pennsylvania has "a great public education system."
"We have some outstanding charter schools," he added. Saylor also mentioned private Christian and Catholic schools: "I don't know what we'd do without them."
Wolf's approach amounts to "silly political games," Saylor said.
Two other Republican representatives questioned the budget and the handling of the virus, foreshadowing the difficulty Wolf faces in spending more on education.
Torren Ecker, R-Adams County, said "putting money in education is a great thing but we have to make sure we're investing it appropriately." He added, "Money doesn't grow on trees," and noted that state government has to balance many needs.
"I think history will judge us very poorly" in handling the coronavirus, Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said. The virus was not the only problem, he said, blaming some of the crisis on "lack of political will."
The hearing Monday was held in two sessions over 3.5 hours and was broadcast at PAHouseGOP.com/livestreams.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
