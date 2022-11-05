HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes.

The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania follows a state Supreme Court ruling last week that barred officials from counting ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes as required by state law.

The lawsuit says refusing to count such ballots “because of a trivial paperwork error” could disenfranchise thousands of voters and would violate federal civil rights law.

