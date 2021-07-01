NCAA Compensating Athletes

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to greenlight one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics when it clears the way for athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades.

 Michael Conroy - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - College athletes in Pennsylvania can now start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of sanctions from their school or athletic association.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed legislation paving the way for athletes to make money from royalties and hire agents, the same day the NCAA changed its policy.

Pennsylvania’s new law still put limits on what college athletes can do. For instance, college athletes in Pennsylvania can’t earn compensation in connection with adult entertainment, alcohol, casinos, gambling, betting, tobacco, vaping, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.

Pennsylvania’s law also allows schools to limit the activities from which an athlete can earn compensation.

