HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - College athletes in Pennsylvania can now start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of sanctions from their school or athletic association.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed legislation paving the way for athletes to make money from royalties and hire agents, the same day the NCAA changed its policy.
Pennsylvania’s new law still put limits on what college athletes can do. For instance, college athletes in Pennsylvania can’t earn compensation in connection with adult entertainment, alcohol, casinos, gambling, betting, tobacco, vaping, prescription drugs or illegal drugs.
Pennsylvania’s law also allows schools to limit the activities from which an athlete can earn compensation.