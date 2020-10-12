What was supposed to be a simple run to the grocery store for some kiwis ended with racist taunts being hurled at Pennsylvania's Second Lady, Gisele Fetterman.
"I was in line to pay and I was met with just so much hatred and it was kind of shocking," Fetterman said.
Fetterman says the incident took place at an Aldi in Allegheny County.
"She recognized me and she said, you know, there's that n-word who Fetterman married, and it continued with you don't belong here, you're a thief," Fetterman said.
And if that wasn't bad enough, the woman the was in the parking lot and verbally attacked her again. This time Fetterman grabbed her phone and was able to record a few seconds, which she later shared on Twitter.
"I think accountability is really important. I think that love has to be taught the same way hate is and maybe this is a moment that can change her life," Fetterman said.
Fetterman says she's open to talking to this woman about their encounter, although she says she would want her security detail by her side. But, she hopes others learn from her horrible experience.