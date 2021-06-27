HARRISBURG, Pa. -- It is the moment many people say they have been waiting for.
"Just excited for it to be over," said Levi Arevalo, of Bethlehem.
"I just want everything to reopen and be back to normal," said Tiffany Arevalo, of Bethlehem.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting the state's universal masking order on Monday.
McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar assistant general manager Ivan Alicea said pub employees are anticipating even more business to come along with it.
"I think a lot of folks are excited to have that extra reassurance and say COVID is now in the rearview mirror," Alicea said.
Over the past year and a half, Alicea said they have had to rely heavily on cocktails-to-go and carryout.
"It's been a long year and a half for sure," Alicea said.
The Department of Health said it is encouraging anyone who is partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all to wear a mask in public.
"Once I got vaccinated, I was like no more masks I'm done," Tiffany Arevalo said.
Despite the universal order being lifted, healthcare providers and other entities can still require masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Over at the Hotel Bethlehem's Ice Cream Shop, masks have been optional for people who have been fully vaccinated.
"It's just exciting, things are slowly getting back to normal," said Francesa Bartolucci, team leader at Hotel Bethlehem's Ice Cream Shop.
For now, the CDC still requires masks on forms of public transportation.
The state's universal masking order was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Monday.