EASTON, Pa. -- Easter Sunday comes with eased COVID-19 restrictions in Pennsylvania, this includes sitting at a bar, which many restaurants have been waiting for more than a year.
It was a "Happy" Easter after-all at Stoke Coal Fire Pizza in Easton.
"We're back, almost to normal. We're treading. We're still swimming,” Jose Fetterolf, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza, said.
On Sunday, the state permitted restaurants and bars in every county, except Philadelphia, to increase indoor occupancy from 50 to 75 percent.
The changes mean patrons can now saddle up to the bar without purchasing food.
"It feels good!” customer Sean O’Dowd, Easton, exclaimed.
"It's just happiness. Like people walk in and, this morning, we put the stools up for the first time. And people walk in the and the moment they see those stools at the bar, even the bartenders, the servers. It's just nice, the interaction; that one-on-one,” Fetterolf said.
"It's exciting! It's exciting for the kitchen. Now we can actually feed people at the bar. It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to get back to normal,” Executive Chef Abe Lopez said.
And what a difference a year makes.
Last Easter Sunday, Stoke Coal Fire Pizza and every restaurant across PA was prohibited from serving anyone indoors and were limited to carryout only.
This year, it was a socially distant, but packed house.
"From 25 to 50 to 75, we're definitely not going to complain. We're actually going to say 'thank you,”” Fetterolf said.
Restaurants aren't the only businesses with eased restrictions.
Gyms, theaters, and casinos can now operate at 75 percent capacity as well.