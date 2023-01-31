This was a tough week for lottery players who use electricity.



First, PPL Corp. hit some customers with big bills, and then the lottery threatened to take players' money before they had a chance to lose it the old-fashioned way.



PPL has since apologized, and now the lottery has, too.



The Pennsylvania Lottery says it will not - NOT - turn your account over to the state.



Earlier Tuesday, some players with online accounts received an email saying they had not logged in for three years. Whatever was in their account would be turned over to the Bureau of Unclaimed Property if there was no login before March 31.



Later, the lottery retracted that statement.



"Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining account balance will NOT be turned over to the Pennsylvania Treasury and is NOT considered unclaimed property. No further action is needed on your account," the next email said.



At 4:35 p.m., several hours after 69 News contacted the main lottery office in Middletown, Dauphin County, this comment was sent: "Players who received this email in error were immediately contacted via email and informed that their account balances would not be turned over to the Treasury Department," the statement said, including the apology.



The term "immediately" may not mean the same thing to all people. In one player's case, the message that the funds would not be turned over came almost two hours after the first.



"We are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again," the late afternoon statement said. How many online players received the notice was not disclosed.



The Pennsylvania Lottery, according to its website, is the only state lottery that gives all proceeds to programs that benefit senior citizens. It has distributed more than $33.8 billion for senior centers and meals, prescription assistance, free and reduced-cost transportation, elder care, and property tax and rent rebates.



And for now, it will only take money that players want to give to it.