Pennsylvania is on the cusp of its 1 millionth confirmed case of the coronavirus, with infections on the rise again even as the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The Department of Health reported another 4,667 new cases Wednesday for the highest single-day number since early February.
That brought Pennsylvania to within a few hundred of the million-case milestone. Daily infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks, with hospitalizations beginning to drift up, too. Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, says that “all of our numbers are going the wrong way.”