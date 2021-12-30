Hundreds of outdoor projects across Pennsylvania are getting a financial boost.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced $70 million in grants will go towards a slew of projects, including improvements to local parks, trails and river access.
Dozens of the 317 projects are in the 69 News viewing area, including $195,000 for the development of the D&L Trail in Franklin Township, Carbon County, and $775,000 for a new park in Hamilton Township, Monroe County.
The money comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies, Wolf said.
A list of projects in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Berks County is below, and a full, statewide list is on the DCNR's website.
BERKS
- Fleetwood Borough, $250,000, Rehabilitation of Fleetwood Park, Fleetwood Borough, Berks County. Work to include renovation of stage; construction of bandshell, seating area, shade structure, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Muhlenberg Township, $143,500, Rehabilitation and further development of Laurel Run Park, Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. Work to include renovation of parking area and access drive; construction of pickleball courts, multi-purpose field, pavilion and pedestrian walkways; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Reading City, $237,000, Rehabilitation of Reading Iron Playground, Reading City, Berks County. Work to include construction of basketball court, soccer field, pedestrian walkways and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Topton Borough, $247,000, Further development of Topton Park, Topton Borough, Berks County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and bridges; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Tulpehocken Township, $16,700, Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 4.8-acre Tulpehocken Township Recreation Area in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County. Work to include a written, bound report.
BUCKS
- Bucks County Audubon Society, $29,000, Prepare an update to the 1972 inventory of Honey Hollow Watershed in Solebury Township, Bucks County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Heritage Conservancy, $170,000, Payment toward a conservation easement on approximately 55 acres in Richland Township, Bucks County for open space and passive recreation.
- Heritage Conservancy, $90,000, Payment toward a conservation easement on approximately 23 acres in Richland Township, Bucks County for open space and passive recreation.
- Milford Township, $90,900, Further development of Molasses Creek Park, Milford Township, Bucks County. Work to include construction of splash pad, equipment building, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of filtration and recirculation system and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Warrington Township, $350,000, Development of the Route 202 to Bradford Dam Trail in Warrington Township, Bucks County. Work to include construction of approximately 0.8 miles of trail from the Warrington Township Public Works Building to Bellflower Boulevard and intersection improvements; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Warwick Township, $50,000, Rehabilitation of Warwick Community Park, Warwick Township, Bucks County. Work to include renovation of splash pad; installation of water control system and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
CARBON
- Jim Thorpe Borough, $79,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Jim Thorpe Borough Memorial Park, Jim Thorpe Borough, Carbon County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment and fitness equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Lehigh Canal Recreation Commission, $194,500, Development of the D&L Trail in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Work to include the rehabilitation of approximately 1 mile of trail from the Franklin Township/Weissport Borough line to Long Run and 3 culverts; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
LEHIGH
- Lehigh County, $390,600, Development of the Jordan Creek Greenway in North Whitehall and Lowhill Townships, Lehigh County. Work to include the construction of approximately 1.1 mile of trail from Trexler Nature Preserve Border trail in North Whitehall Township to Jordan Road in North Whitehall Township, a boardwalk and a trailhead; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority, $54,000, Rehabilitation of Slatedale Park, Washington Township, Lehigh County. Work to include construction of basketball and volleyball courts and dog park; installation of fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $120,000, Construction of approximately 10 acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Lehigh River Watershed, Lehigh County. Work to include landowner outreach and engagement; buffer plantings and post-planting establishment; project sign and other related site improvements.
MONROE
- Hamilton Township, $775,000, Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 88 acres along Strawberry Hill Road in Hamilton Township, Monroe County for a new township park.
- Pocono Heritage Land Trust, $198,000, Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 117 acres in Pocono Township, Monroe County for passive recreation.
- Smithfield Township, $25,000, Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 4-acre River’s Edge Bike Park in Smithfield Township, Monroe County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Wildlands Conservancy, Inc., $37,400, Restoration of Dilldown Creek in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County. Work to include dam removal; stream restoration; streambank stabilization; installation of riparian forest buffer; landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
MONTGOMERY
- Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust, $130,000, Rehabilitation of Colebrookdale Station, Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of patio, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- East Norriton Township, $250,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Stanbridge Street Park, East Norriton Township, Montgomery County. Work to include renovation of basketball court, pedestrian walkway and parking area; construction of comfort station; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Hatfield Township, $250,000, Further development of John S. Clemens Memorial Park, Hatfield Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of comfort station, pedestrian walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Lansdale Borough, $122,800, Rehabilitation and further development of Whites Road Park, Lansdale Borough, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of comfort station, pavilion and pedestrian walkway; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Limerick Township, $250,000, Development of Limerick Community Park, Limerick Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of softball fields, pedestrian walkway, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Montgomery County, $75,000, Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 3,400-acre Green Lane Park in Upper Frederick Township, Montgomery County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Montgomery County, $397,800, Development of the Schuylkill River Trail in Lower Pottsgrove Township and Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of approximately 0.95 miles of trail from the Pottstown Borough line to the US 422 Bridge; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Montgomery Township, $250,000, Rehabilitation of Fellowship Park, Montgomery Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Natural Lands Trust, Inc., $500,000, Payment toward a conservation easement on approximately 455 acres in New Hanover and Upper Frederick townships, Montgomery County for open space and passive recreation.
- Pennsburg Borough, $70,000, Rehabilitation of Pennsburg Borough Park, Pennsburg Borough, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of internal loop trail; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Pottstown Borough, $150,000, Rehabilitation of Memorial Park along the Manatawny Creek, Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County. Work to include streambank stabilization of 200 feet of Manatawny Creek; installation of pedestrian bridge, riparian forest buffer; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Towamencin Township, $250,000, Development of Grist Mill Park, Towamencin Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts, pavilion, pedestrian walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Upper Dublin Township, $249,100, Development of Twining Valley Park, Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of dog park, pump track, pickleball courts, pedestrian walkways, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Upper Gwynedd Township, $90,000, Prepare a hydrologic and hydraulic analysis of approximately 2,300 feet of Haines Run in the Wissahickon Creek Watershed, Upper Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Upper Moreland Township, $335,000, Restoration of Farmstead Park along an unnamed tributary to Pennypack Creek in Upper Moreland Township, Montgomery County. Work to include restoration of wetland, meadow, and woodland areas; installation of riparian forest buffer, stormwater management measures; construction of pedestrian walkways, parking area; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Upper Salford Township, $161,500, Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 22 acres along Spring Mt. Road in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County for passive recreation.
- Whitemarsh Township, $219,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Miles Park, Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County. Work to include construction of pavilion, basketball courts and pedestrian walkways; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
NORTHAMPTON
- Bethlehem Township, $200,000, Further Development of Housenick Memorial Park, Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. Work to include construction of internal loop trail and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- East Allen Township, $180,000, Restoration of 2 acres of Bicentennial Park along an unnamed tributary to Catasauqua Creek in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Work to include wetland and meadow restoration; installation of stormwater management measures, riparian forest buffer; construction of an amphitheater and pedestrian walkways; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Easton City, $100,000, Rehabilitation of Centennial Park, Easton City, Northampton County. Work to include renovation of basketball courts; construction of stage and pedestrian walkway; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, fencing, community garden and lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Hellertown Borough, $200,000, Further development of Dimmick Park, Hellertown Borough, Northampton County. Work to include construction of basketball court, pedestrian walkway, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Hellertown Borough, $40,000, Prepare a Greenway Plan and a Master Site Development Plan for the Saucon Creek Corridor in Hellertown Borough, Northampton County. Work to include a written, bound report.
- Lower Nazareth Township, $200,000, Further development of Newburg Park, Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County. Work to include construction of splash pad, equipment building, pavilion and pedestrian walkways; installation of filtration and recirculation system, utilities and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Lower Saucon Township, $76,200, Rehabilitation of Polk Valley Park, Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Work to include renovation of internal loop trail; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
SCHUYLKILL
Frailey Township, $50,000, Further development of Donaldson Playground, Frailey Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include construction of parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Mahanoy City Borough, $70,000, Further Development of Kaier’s Park, Mahanoy City Borough, Schuylkill County. Work to include installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, lighting and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Orwigsburg Borough, $114,000, Development of Ridge Road Park, Orwigsburg Borough, Schuylkill County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Pottsville City, $120,000, Development of Discovery Park, Pottsville City, Schuylkill County. Work to include construction of pedestrian plaza, amphitheater, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of solar panels and utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Reilly Township, $46,700, Further Development of Memorial Park, Reilly Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways; installation of lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Rush Township, $76,800, Rehabilitation of Ryan Memorial Park, Rush Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include renovation tennis courts; construction of basketball and pickleball courts, pedestrian walkway, parking area and access drive; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Schuylkill River Greenway Association, $104,500, Design for the development of approximately 4 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail in Blythe and New Castle townships and St. Clair Borough from Industrial Park Road in St. Clair Borough to the trailhead at State Game Lands 326 in Blythe Township. Work to include drawings, specifications and related documents.
- Walker Township, $56,000, Rehabilitation of Wildcat Park, Walker Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include renovation of basketball and tennis courts; construction of pedestrian walkways and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Wayne Township, $129,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Wayne Township Community Park, Wayne Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include construction of internal loop trail, pedestrian bridge and parking area; installation of wildflower meadow; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- West Penn Township, $242,000, Rehabilitation and further development of Atlas Park, West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Work to include renovation of access drives; construction of pedestrian walkways and parking areas; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.