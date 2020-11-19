HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccination, Pennsylvania health officials say they are preparing now.
The state has a three-phased distribution plan in place for when a vaccine is approved, said Dr. Rachel Levine, state health secretary, during a virtual news conference Thursday.
When limited quantities are first available, the state will distribute them to critical populations, including health care personnel, first responders, those 65 years and older, and residents living in congregate care.
As doses of the vaccine become more available, the state will reach out to vulnerable populations, and those with health conditions or who may be at higher risk of complications.
Finally, when there is a sufficient supply of a vaccine or vaccines, the state can start to ensure the entire population has access to a vaccine.
Levine reiterated that even when a vaccine is available, it won't be an immediate cure or end to the pandemic. She said she anticipates wearing masks well into 2021, maybe even all year, but said it all depends on the spread of the virus and how quickly vaccine supply can meet demand.
There are six U.S. drug manufacturers currently working on a vaccine, with two -- Pfizer and Moderna -- close to finishing trials with promising results, Levine said. Once trials are finished, the companies will request emergency use authorization through the FDA, and once granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend use.
Levine said if the current federal process remains on track, there could be a vaccine approved for use within the next month.