HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania has surpassed 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health reported Thursday that another 260 people died from the virus, pushing the total during the pandemic past 20,120. Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of deaths reported hit its highest point in the pandemic earlier this month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
However, the numbers of new infections reported and coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care units have continued to drop throughout January. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped below 4,900, while the number of patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 has dropped below 900.