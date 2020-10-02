Donald Trump Melania Trump

 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Local politicians are reacting to the positive coronavirus results of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey retweeted Trump's message from overnight, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says he will keep them in his prayers, while emphasizing that COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, said she is thinking of the president and first lady, and asked everyone to take the virus seriously.

