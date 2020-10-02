Local politicians are reacting to the positive coronavirus results of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey retweeted Trump's message from overnight, wishing them a full and speedy recovery.
Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says he will keep them in his prayers, while emphasizing that COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families.
COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 2, 2020
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley, said she is thinking of the president and first lady, and asked everyone to take the virus seriously.
I am thinking of the President and First Lady today and wishing them a speedy recovery. Please, everyone, take this virus seriously. Wear masks, social distance, and do not go out if you have symptoms.— Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) October 2, 2020