HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania is making waves in vaccination rates, now ranking #10 in U.S. states to receive the first dose, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccines to over 50% of its entire population, CDC officials state. They also say this makes Pennsylvania 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
As for full vaccination rates, the Department of Health and CDC estimated about 46.7% of Pennsylvanian adults (18 years and older) have received full vaccinations.
Statewide percent positivity, or the rate in which PA has improved in number of cases for the week of April 30 – May 6, stands at 6.6%. With Pennsylvania and local counties continuing their efforts in maximizing the vaccine availability, officials predict the positivity rates will grow.
The most accurate daily data is available on the state Dept. of Health website, with daily data reports available.