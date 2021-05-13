coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania is making waves in vaccination rates, now ranking #10 in U.S. states to receive the first dose, according to the state Department of Health.

As of Thursday, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccines to over 50% of its entire population, CDC officials state. They also say this makes Pennsylvania 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

As for full vaccination rates, the Department of Health and CDC estimated about 46.7% of Pennsylvanian adults (18 years and older) have received full vaccinations.

Statewide percent positivity, or the rate in which PA has improved in number of cases for the week of April 30 – May 6, stands at 6.6%. With Pennsylvania and local counties continuing their efforts in maximizing the vaccine availability, officials predict the positivity rates will grow.

The most accurate daily data is available on the state Dept. of Health website, with daily data reports available.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.