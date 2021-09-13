Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is creating a council that will help him review a congressional redistricting plan that the state's General Assembly is due to pass later this year.

Wolf signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council, according to a news release from the governor's office. The six-member council, comprised of redistricting experts, will provide guidance to the governor to assist his review of the congressional redistricting plan, the governor's office said. 

The governor also announced the opening of a redistricting website at which members of the public can submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments.

The council members have expertise in redistricting, political science and mapmaking:

Tabatha Abu El-Haj, Ph.D. J.D., professor of law, Drexel University

Lee Ann Banaszak, PhD., political scientist, Penn State University

Beth Campbell Ph.D., mathematician, Gettysburg College

Christopher S. Fowler, PhD., geographer, Penn State University

John J. Kennedy, Ph.D., political scientist, West Chester University

Sozi Tulante, J.D., former Philadelphia City Solicitor

The council will engage the public, redistricting experts, and other stakeholders to make holistic recommendations and emphasize integrity and fairness when drawing boundaries for Pennsylvania’s congressional map, the governor's office said.

