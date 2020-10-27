HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has again marked a new highest daily increase of coronavirus cases.
The state health department reported Tuesday 2,751 new COVID-19 cases, and 23 more deaths.
That pushes the state case total to 198,446 with 8,696 total deaths.
Over the past week, there were 245,029 COVID-19 tests administered in Pennsylvania, with 12,380 of them coming back positive, officials said.
Health officials are advising against holiday gatherings in the next few months, as Pennsylvania continues to see a surge in new cases.