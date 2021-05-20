HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is marking a milestone, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Wolf administration says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond their last required dose. That percentage stood at 50% on Thursday, according to federal data.
The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks. State Health Department data shows Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses to which it was entitled last week, signaling a steep drop-off in demand.
According to the CDC, the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
The state health department reported 1,430 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532. The state also reported 40 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,965.
1,353 people in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available at the state Department of Health's website.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.