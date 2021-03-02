Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey at U.S. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.

But the state party stopped short of issuing a more serious, albeit still symbolic, censure.

Vote-counting wrapped up late Monday night, 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with Toomey.

Toomey’s vote and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol set off a wave of pro-Trump county party condemnations of Toomey. Toomey announced in October that he won't run again for office.

