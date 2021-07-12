HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's vaccination numbers have been found to be a bit too good to be true.
The state health department over-calculated total COVID-19 vaccinations by several hundred-thousand.
The Department of Health has since updated its dashboard to "more accurately reflect" the number of people who are either partially or fully vaccinated.
The department says about 11.3 million vaccinations have been administered. That's down from the 11.8 million reported Friday.
The state now says 56% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine.
69 News reached out to the health department about the revised report, but has not heard back.