HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania secretary of state held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the general election on Nov. 3.
She used it as a check-up to go over how they've been preparing and what the next steps are over the coming weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of State is one of many agencies preparing for next month's presidential election, calling for a safe and relatively smooth process.
"We think our voter registration may be an all-time high," said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
At least 92,000 ballots have been returned.
Boockvar says with Pennsylvania being a swing state, it's important to cover all grounds for the legitimacy of the election and for the voters' trust.
"We are working closely with partners to be prepared for any issues on Election Day, before and after, to not only do everything we can to prevent intimidation and also diffuse what we know is a very high tension circumstance right now," she said.
Boockvar also drove home the point of having three voting options.
"Of course, you can vote in person on Election Day, on November 3, the old-fashioned way," she said.
The state is expecting a near-normal turnout for in-person voting.
You can also return your mail-in ballot to your county election office, or drop it in the mail, but you'll need to apply for a ballot by 5 p.m. on October 27.
"Put it in the inner white secrecy envelope, seal it, and put the entire secrecy envelope in the outer envelope. Make sure you sign and fill out the voters declaration on the outside of envelope,, and then you are good to go," Boockvar said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.