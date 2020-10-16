Unemployment benefits application form

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate began to look like the rest of the nation’s in September, taking another steep drop from its post-pandemic high.

State figures released Friday said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 8.1% in September, down 2.3 percentage points from August. The national rate was 7.9% in September.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate had been one of the highest in the nation since the pandemic hit. Payrolls grew more slowly in September than in recent months, gaining back 19,400 of the more than 1.1 million jobs lost since mid-March.

In a survey of households, the labor force grew by an estimated 52,000 in September.

