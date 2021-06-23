HARRISBURG, Pa. | Realizing that more than 7 in 10 Pennsylvanians support Voter ID, according to a Franklin and Marshall poll, and 62% of Democrats favor Voter ID, according to a Monmouth University poll, Senator Bob Mensch joined with a majority of his Senate colleagues and voted in favor of Senate Bill 735, which provides for Voter ID through a constitutional amendment.
“It’s clear that Pennsylvania citizens want this commonsense requirement for secure elections,” Mensch said. “We desperately need to settle on procedures that restore faith in our elections and aren’t subject to constant change. Approval of this measure will ultimately put the matter before voters and, if approved, into the state Constitution.”
Currently, the law states that voters are required to show identification the first time they vote at a polling place. Senate Bill 735 asks voters to decide if some form of verification should be required every time a ballot is cast, including when voting by mail.
The bill also proposes amending the voting age in the Pennsylvania Constitution from 21 to 18, making it consistent the U.S. Constitution, according to officials.
As far back as 2016, confidence in the voting system has been seriously eroded, officials noted, including false claims of foreign countries tampering with vote tallies.
A disorderly election process for the 2020 general election was followed by a messy 2021 primary election that only magnified the confusion and increased voter distrust.
With Governor Wolf’s apprehension to consider legislation that asks voters to provide verification every time they vote, the Senate passed a bill to place the issue on the ballot as a proposed constitutional amendment so voters can decide.
Unlike a piece of legislation, constitutional amendments do not need the governor’s approval.
A few forms of photo identification currently approved by the PA Department of State include a drivers license or PennDOT ID card, an ID issued by a Commonwealth agency or the U.S. government, a U.S. passport, or student/employee IDs.
Voters without a photo ID, currently, can use a non-photo identification that includes name and address, officials say such as a non-photo IDs issues by the Commonwealth or U.S. government, a firearm permit, a current paycheck or utility bill, or a few others.
The language must be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions by both the Senate and the House of Representatives before it can be placed on the ballot, lawmakers say.
The earliest this proposed amendment could reach voters for consideration is May 2023.