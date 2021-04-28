HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is sending COVID-19 vaccine to more providers, widening its distribution network this week to include doctors, small pharmacies and others as part of its effort to overcome lingering hesitancy among residents who have yet to get the shot.
The Health Department said Wednesday it allocated more than 295,000 doses to 383 providers, up from 225 providers that received shipments last week.
The state is gradually adding providers after having directed the state’s weekly allotment to hospitals and other larger providers that could swiftly administer the shots. State officials say they are are shifting focus to hard-to-reach areas and populations.