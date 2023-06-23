DUNMORE, Pa. - Residents are being asked to be careful when it comes to over-the-phone requests for money donations, especially after the death of Fallen Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.

The Pennsylvania State Police says it will not call and ask directly for donations under any type of circumstances.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the Troopers' families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the "Survivor's Fund," with the name of the trooper written in the "memo" portion of the check.