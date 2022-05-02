DERRY TWP., Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police marked their 117th anniversary on Monday by honoring troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
A 21-gun salute and the sound of a trumpet echoed at the ceremony, which was held at PSP's academy in Derry Township, Dauphin County.
The ceremony honored the troopers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, both of whom have ties to Berks County. They were killed in March, when the police said a drunk driver struck them and another man on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.
Each of their names and biographies were read aloud.
Mack was a graduate of Albright College in Reading and had been a state trooper since 2014.
"Trooper Mack enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police as a member of the 141st cadet class," a state trooper said at the ceremony.
Sisca spent time as a firefighter in Spring Township before joining the state police last year.
"Trooper Sisca enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police as a member of the 161st cadet class," said a state trooper.
Plaques in their honor are now part of a wall at a state police memorial with the names of 102 fallen troopers on it.
"State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick said: 'Troopers Mack and Sisca made the ultimate sacrifice. They both had bright careers ahead of them and it saddens me to know they're lives were senselessly cut short,'" said a state trooper.