HERSHEY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police is welcoming 59 new cadets.

The cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 162nd graduating cadet class.

The ceremony was held in Harrisburg at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in front of a limited amount of family members. 

“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition. 

