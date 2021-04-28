The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is asking for public feedback about a plan to merge six of the 14 universities into two integrated institutions.
The Board of Governors voted Wednesday to advance the consolidation plan.
The vote launches a 60-day public comment period. A final vote could come in July.
Under the plan, Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield would merge into one university. California, Clarion, and Edinboro would merge into another.
All six campuses would remain open.
Officials say the mergers would expand academic opportunities.
Kutztown University is not part of any consolidation plans but could face a reduction in staff.
The nonpartisan PA Budget and Policy Center says Kutztown University could cut 145 full-time positions.