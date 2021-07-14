Generic school classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Six of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities are being consolidated into two new institutions.

The State System of Higher Education’s governing board voted unanimously on Wednesday for the plan that will begin to be implemented in about a year.

It calls for Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven universities in northern Pennsylvania to form one institution. The other will be formed from California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in western Pennsylvania. They'll have new names that haven't been selected.

The plan is to keep all six campuses open with their own identities and brands, including existing sports teams.

