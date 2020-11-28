HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s highest court has thrown out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot.
At issue is the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s apparent victory.
In a unanimous decision Saturday night, the state Supreme Court threw out the three-day-old order to halt certification of any remaining contests.
The justices say the underlying lawsuit was filed months too late.
The Republican plaintiffs led by Congressman Mike Kelly had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling stated in part:
"At the time this action was filed on November 21, 2020, millions of Pennsylvania voters had already expressed their will in both the June 2020 Primary Election and the November 2020 General Election and the final ballots in the 2020 General Election were being tallied, with the results becoming seemingly apparent.
"Nevertheless, Petitioners waited to commence this litigation until days before the county boards of election were required to certify the election results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Thus, it is beyond cavil that Petitioners failed to act with due diligence in presenting the instant claim. Equally clear is the substantial prejudice arising from Petitioners’ failure to institute promptly a facial challenge to the mail-in voting statutory scheme, as such inaction would result in the disenfranchisement of millions of Pennsylvania voters."
The Trump campaign continues to maintain there was widespread fraud in Pennsylvania's election, but courts have ruled thus far that the campaign has failed to prove that's the case.