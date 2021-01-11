HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania will soon begin vaccinating people 75 years and older and “essential workers” like police officers, grocery store clerks and teachers.
That’s according to the state health secretary. Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that the state remains focused on giving the COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
But she says the state is making plans to move to the next stage of its vaccination plan. Levine says this group, which also includes clergy, postal employees and factory workers, will be eligible to receive the vaccine before everyone in the first group has been inoculated.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health on Monday gave its latest update on new coronavirus cases. It reported a two-day total of 12,844 COVID-19 cases. That brings the statewide total to 726,154.
103 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday and 83 more deaths reported Monday. That brings the state's death toll to 17,853.
3,392,246 people have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,567 cases among employees, for a total of 67,943 at 1,495 facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 9,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found on the state Department of Health website.
Approximately 20,610 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.