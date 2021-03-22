HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania plans what Gov. Tom Wolf calls the largest government solar-energy commitment in the United States, tapping electricity from seven solar arrays on farmland in the central part of the state.

The "Pennsylvania PULSE" initiative will provide about half of the electricity used by state government starting in 2023. Lightsource bp, a London-based company, will operate the solar fields, and Chicago-based Exelon Corp. will distribute the energy from 191 megawatt project.

The seven arrays will cover 1,800 to 2,000 acres total in Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and York counties. Pennsylvania will buy energy at a fixed, undisclosed price for 15 years. The state is not making any upfront investment.

"This clean environmentally friendly solar energy will lower our annual carbon dioxide emissions statewide," Curt Topper, secretary of the state's General Services Division, said at a news conference on Monday. He said the reduction will be the equivalent of taking 34,000 cars off the road.

In 2019, Wolf signed an executive order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, compared to 2005, to cut down on pollution and fight climate change.

Building the solar fields will create 400 construction jobs, Kevin Smith, chief executive of Lighthouse bp's Americas division said. Once they are built, he said there will be "a handful" of maintenance workers at the sites. The seven fields are in various stages of development now.

Smith said the company looks at various sites for solar panels, but farmland is well suited to the use.

"We're leasing land on a long-term basis from farmers," he said.

Typical leases are for 30 years, and the solar equipment will be removed and recycled when contracts are up. The solar use does not contaminate the soil, and Smith said it can be used for farming again when contracts expire. Meanwhile, agriculture continues on the rest of the farmers' land.

"They continue farming the balance of their land and stay in the family business," he said.

Smith said solar contracts provide an extra stream of income that can help families stay on their land.

"Farmers are soliciting us to operate on their land," he said, because revenue diversification helps provide steady income.

Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the use of clean energy will help stave off climate change and the extreme weather, such as increased rainfall, that comes with it.

The solar initiative will have an education aspect, according to Cindy Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She said the 45 million annual visitors to state parks will see information about Pennsylvania's green initiatives.

A local solar-power expert was skeptical of the education aspect of Pennsylvania PULSE.

Wes Checkeye of Evoke Solar in Hellertown, Northampton County, said unless the state runs an advertising campaign, the clean-energy initiative will not be noticed, and the fields of panels will be in remote places.

"The systems aren't going to be in a field off Route 22," Checkeye said.

Checkeye said his business has grown steadily over 18 because it offers freedom from utility payments.

"We keep plugging away at residential and small commercial," he said.