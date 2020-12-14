Pfizer vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the state will receive an initial shipment of more than 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said Monday that nearly 90 hospitals across the state will receive an initial 97,500 doses directly from Pfizer. The first shots will be given to health workers, first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate settings.

UPMC, which was among the first to get a shipment, said it began administering the shots on Monday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.