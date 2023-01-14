HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has adopted new regulations to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting new limits on two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The new rule sets maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) in drinking water for two forms of PFAS – perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) – in order to protect the public from potential adverse health effects linked to exposure to PFOA and PFOS.

There will be an MCL of 14 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and an MCL of 18 ppt for PFOS.

The MCLs are intended to protect against adverse developmental effects (including neurobehavioral and skeletal effects), and adverse immune system effects (including immune suppression).

The rule includes monitoring and reporting, analytical requirements, and approved treatment technologies.

More information on Pennsylvania’s efforts to address PFAS can be found at this webpage: www.dep.pa.gov/PFAS.