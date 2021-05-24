Unemployment claim form

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for people receiving unemployment compensation.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting labor and industry secretary, Jennifer Berrier, told a state House of Representatives committee hearing Monday that the requirement will resume July 18. That means that people claiming jobless benefits will have to search for work during the previous week.

She also said that a work registration requirement will resume in September. The requirements have been waived by Wolf under his emergency disaster authority invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

