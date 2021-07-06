HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved Tuesday a 5% toll increase for 2022 for both E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATE customers.
The increase is slated to start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022 and will be effective across the entire system except on the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh.
Like all previous annual increases since 2009, the measure is generally required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s payments to Pennsylvania for transit operations under Pennsylvania Acts 44 and 89, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for TOLL BY PLATE customers, according to the news release.
The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and from $26.60 to $28 for TOLL BY PLATE.
The cashless toll for a passenger vehicle at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE.
“Today’s action is the first time in six years that the rate of increase is under 6%,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.
“Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually. Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway.”
The PTC also approved the toll-rate schedule for the opening of the Southern Beltway slated for October. Tolls for the Southern Beltway will include the application of the 45% additional charge that is in place on the Turnpike system. However, there will be no January 2022 toll increase for the Southern Beltway.
The PTC first started making Act 44 payments to PennDOT in August 2007. It has increased tolls annually since 2009, providing $7.45 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in 14 years, according to the PTC.
After the 2022 increase is applied, E-ZPass and TOLL BY PLATES rates for both passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the next dime. The PTC will post a 2022 trip calculator and toll schedule online this fall.