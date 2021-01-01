HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are reminding drivers that toll increases will go into effect this weekend along with a hefty surcharge on non-EZ-Pass users.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission in July approved a 6% increase to begin Sunday for EZ-Pass users as well for those without passes in the "Toll by Plate" program.
The average toll will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for E-ZPass holders. For those without E-ZPass, the average toll will go from $2.50 to $3.90, a 45% increase.
Turnpike officials said that reflects the higher cost of having to bill drivers using their license plates.
Under the Toll by Plate option, high-speed cameras capture license-plate images as vehicles pass by. The registered owner then receives an invoice for trips made through the tolling point.