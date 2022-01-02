HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Tolls are increasing for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this year by 5%.

It marks the first time tolls have increased less than 6% in six years.

The Turnpike Commission approved the increase in July for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates, except for the Southern Beltway, west of Pittsburgh.

The most common toll for a passenger E-ZPass vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70, while it is $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.

Class 5 tractor-trailers are also seeing a spike from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and $28 from $26.60 for Toll By Plate.

"Everything is going up, but why the tolls now. We don't really need the tolls to go up right now," said Thomas Schreffler, who drives on the turnpike.

According to the Turnpike Commission, the increase is generally required to meet rising debt-service costs that come from the commission's required payments to the state to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under Acts 44 and 89.

